Zakharova: US illegally smuggles oil from Syria for $ 30 million per month
Zakharova: US illegally smuggles oil from Syria for $ 30 million per month
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The actions of the US military in relation to oil fields in northeast Syria are illegal, said spokesperson Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, TASS reported.

The modern community cannot help but raise questions when a civilized state, endlessly declaring its commitment to certain democratic values, international legal principles in relations, pump oil from fields in northeast Syria, a sovereign state, covering up its criminal activity with certain pretexts for fighting ISIS, she said.

According to her, the US smuggles oil worth over $ 30 million per month from Syria.
