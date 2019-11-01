News
Brexit party leader urges Johnson to abandon current deal with EU
Brexit party leader urges Johnson to abandon current deal with EU
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage urged UK PM Boris Johnson to abandon the current version of the deal with the EU, since, according to him, it would not allow Brexit to be implemented. 

His remarks came during the election campaign of his political power ahead of snap parliamentary elections scheduled for December 12, TASS reported.

According to him, this is a bad deal, this is not Brexit.

He wants to urge Johnson to review the deal, to review the details of the deal.

At the same time, Farage, who also runs the program on LBC radio, referred to an interview that US President Donald Trump gave him the day before. The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that the current deal with the EU could become an obstacle to concluding a free trade deal with the US, and also called on Johnson and Farage to join forces to implement Brexit.

The British PM has repeatedly stated that he will not enter into an alliance with the Brexit Party, but Farage on Friday again offered him support on the above-mentioned terms of refusing a deal with the EU.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
