Armenian PM attends opening ceremony of new textile factory

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has attended the opening ceremony of the new Asa Garment textile factory.
The opening ceremony was also attended by the Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, well-known businessman Samvel Aleksanyan, MPs, businessmen, ambassadors.
Deputy Minister of Economy Avak Avanesyan noted that Armenia has the potential over 10 years to increase the volume of imports of textile products to $ 1 billion, which will also be facilitated by the activities of this factory.