Armenian healthcare minister, Prosperous Armenia faction MPs hold closed meeting

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan and deputies of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly held a closed meeting. Deputy of the faction Arman Abovyan told journalists that they had discussed the anti-smoking bill.
When asked if the minister had succeeded in convincing the deputies to vote in favor of the bill, the deputy said the following: “In essence, it wasn’t a matter of convincing or not convincing. There were arguments supporting adoption of the law and the amendments. It was a very healthy discussion.”
According to him, the most important thing is that this is a matter of health and economy.