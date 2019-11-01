News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenian healthcare minister, Prosperous Armenia faction MPs hold closed meeting
Armenian healthcare minister, Prosperous Armenia faction MPs hold closed meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan and deputies of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly held a closed meeting. Deputy of the faction Arman Abovyan told journalists that they had discussed the anti-smoking bill.

When asked if the minister had succeeded in convincing the deputies to vote in favor of the bill, the deputy said the following: “In essence, it wasn’t a matter of convincing or not convincing. There were arguments supporting adoption of the law and the amendments. It was a very healthy discussion.”

According to him, the most important thing is that this is a matter of health and economy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos