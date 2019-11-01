Armenia to open 2 new embassies in 2020

The Armenian government intends to open an embassy in Australia in 2020, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Friday.
According to him, this issue has been on the agenda of the Armenian MFA for quite some time.
He also said that among the priorities of the MFA, the opening of embassies in Ethiopia, adding that already at the beginning of 2020, the process will begin directly on its foundation.
The Armenian Cabinet of Ministers announced the decision to open the country's embassy in Ethiopia on September 18 this year.