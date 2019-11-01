Armenia FM on talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

We are working in the process of negotiations in a targeted and goal-oriented manner, and with all the stances that we express. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.
“We have never decelerated the meetings of the foreign ministers of both countries. The last meeting was in September, and the next meeting will be held soon,” he said, stating that even though the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan aren’t scheduled to meet yet, anything is possible.
The foreign minister also emphasized that there is no deadlock in the talks, particularly in regard to that which concerns Armenia.
“I always work with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. They officially met in March, and we talked in Ashgabat last month. This is a process in which countries are working, and the process of negotiations is being guided at the level of the heads of states,” he said.
According to Mnatsakanyan, there is dynamics in the negotiations, and there are ideas that the foreign minister hopes will be implemented.