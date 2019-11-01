Armenian armed forces hold military exercise with combat shooting

From October 29 to 31, a battalion military exercise with combat shooting was held through the involvement of one of the military units of the 4th military formation of the Armed Forces of Armenia, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Head of the Department for Combat Training of the Armed Forces of Armenia-Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major-General A. Makaryan followed the military exercise.

According to the scenario of the military exercise, the battalion attacked in the mountains, seized major peaks, improved the leading positions and organized protection before the main forces approached.

At the end of the military exercise, the head of staff of the military formation, Colonel A. Budaghyan thanked the participants of the military exercise and encouraged the more outstanding servicemen.