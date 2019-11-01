News
Friday
November 01
Friday
November 01
Deputy economy minister: Armenia may have opportunity to have access to markets in Latin America and South Korea
Deputy economy minister: Armenia may have opportunity to have access to markets in Latin America and South Korea
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia is currently leading negotiations over the signing of free trade agreements with three countries, including India, Israel and Egypt. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Varos Simonyan said during a discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held as part of the joint session of standing parliamentary committees today.

“South Korea and Chile are trying to find a path to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union through Armenia and are trying to launch talks with EEU member states via Armenia. So, if Armenia manages to reach an agreement with Chile, the country will have access to the markets of Latin America where we will have free access,” the deputy minister stated, adding that South Korea would also like to have such an agreement, taking into consideration the fact that Armenia already has an economic deal with China.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
