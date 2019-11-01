Armenian MP concerned about growth of trade turnover between Russia and Armenia

The trade turnover between Russia and Armenia is growing year after year, and it is obvious that this entails problems with cargo transfers at Upper Lars checkpoint. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Mikayel Melkumyan declared during a preliminary discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held as part of the joint session of the standing parliamentary committees today.

According to him, three years ago, the trade turnover between Russia and Armenia was $800,000,000, and in 2018 — $1.9 billion.

“This year, we predict that we will pass the 2,000,000,000 threshold. Taking into consideration the fact that the trade turnover will grow in the next three years, and since Armenia’s only “channel” is Upper Lars, we are facing a problem with alternative paths. However, if trade turnover grows a couple of times, what’s going to happen to the lines and traffic jams?” the deputy said, addressing Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan.

The minister noted that the Ministry of Economy is working in this direction and the issues will be gradually solved through introduction of an electronic system.