US Presidential candidate: Turkey, which denies genocide, has no fear of committing it again
US Presidential candidate: Turkey, which denies genocide, has no fear of committing it again
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

The 2020 democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has called on the US Senate and President Donald Trump to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, Armenian National Committee of America tweeted

“The history of the US has been intertwined with that of the Armenian people and Armenian Genocide. There were American missionaries and diplomats who let the world know that the Ottoman Empire was attempting to cleanse itself of the Armenian and Christian populations. The US became home to many survivors,” he said. “The denial of the Armenian Genocide has had contemporary consequences. I have visited both Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. I saw Turkey with denies genocide; has no fear of committing it again. In fact Turkey has begun an ethnic cleansing of the Syrian Kurds in northern Syria.”

According to her, she has long called on our government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“The House has spoken with a clear voice, breaking the silence, recognizing the Armenian Genocide. And we call on the Senate and President Trump to do the same. We cannot allow history to repeat itself.”
