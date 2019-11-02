This year, World Men’s Day is on November 2nd. The world started celebrating World Men’s Day on the first Saturday of November, and it is traditionally celebrated in many countries, even though it is not officially confirmed.
On that day, men expect women’s attention as a gift. Men are happy when women are ready to give them that attention with sincere joy. On that day, it is appropriate to remind that International Women’s Day is always celebrated on March 8th. Interestingly, there is also International Men’s Day, which is always celebrated on November 19th. The day was first celebrated in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on November 19, 1999, and since then, it is also celebrated in the United States, Great Britain, Jamaica, Australia, India, Singapore, Malta and South Africa, reports Calend.