Armenian MFA to launch new system of e-consulate worth almost AMD 15 million

The Armenian MFA will launch a new system of e-consulate in 2020, which will help to provide aid to those citizens who are abroad and need the help of our consulate in the video mode, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Friday.
The FM noted that this will significantly increase the efficiency of services provided to Armenians and foreigners abroad.
According to the minister, AMD 14.8 million will be allocated for the implementation of this system.