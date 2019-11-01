Armenian justice minister: Gianni Buquicchio's official statement is clear to us

In terms of chronology, it is safe to assume that the election of Hrayr Tovmasyan to the post of President of the Constitutional Court is highly questionable. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan told journalists at Armavir Penitentiary Institution today, touching upon President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio’s statement on the Constitutional Court of Armenia, that is, in regard to the events concerning the President of the Constitutional Court.
