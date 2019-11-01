Armenian FM on EEU member states' sale of weapons to Azerbaijan

Armenia tries not to make hyperbolic statements in its lexicon. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan declared during a preliminary discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held as part of the joint session of the standing parliamentary committees today, responding to deputies’ question on what measures Armenia is taking to prohibit the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan by member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to him, this is a rather sensitive issue for Armenia.

“We try to touch upon the topic by using all possible paths and measures. This issue has been and remains on our agenda,” the minister stated.