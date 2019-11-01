News
Friday
November 01
Friday
November 01
Justice Ministry: Compensation is already paid to injured and families of victims on March 1
Justice Ministry: Compensation is already paid to injured and families of victims on March 1
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


Compensation has been paid to those who suffered during the dispersal of the opposition rally on March 1, 2008 and to the families of the victims, Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan told reporters on Friday.

According to Badasyan, there were those who were refused the request. 

The refusal, as the minister noted, was justified by the fact that these citizens were not inflicted not serious, not even moderate damage to health.

By the decision of the government of June 20 adopted in the Armenian law, the legal successors of those who died during the above-mentioned events should receive AMD 30 million as a compensation, while those who have grievous bodily harm will receive AMD 15 million and those who have serous harm - AMD 5 million.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
