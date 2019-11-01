Armenia PM receives members of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received representatives of the Central Board of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) led by Chairman of the Central Board (Canada) Mike Kharapian, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The Prime Minister stated that he was glad to have another meeting with the representatives of the political party and attached importance to such meetings and interactions. “The Armenian government attaches importance to the role and activities of Armenian traditional political parties, particularly the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) in the preservation of the Armenian identity and the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora-Artsakh ties. We highly appreciate the political party’s position on and support to the reforms taking place in different sectors in Armenia and attach importance to the continuity of our dialogue,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

The chairman of the Central Board of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) attached importance to the meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia which serves as a good opportunity to continue to exchange views on joint actions to empower the homeland. Mike Kharapian said his political party stands with Prime Minister Pashinyan, the Government of Armenia and reaffirms its support to the large-scale reforms and programs targeted at Armenia’s advancement.