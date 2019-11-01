Armenian businessman's daughter thanks PM

Four years ago, we had a dream to enhance the textile industry in Armenia. This is what Samvel Aleksanyan’s daughter, Astghik Aleksanyan said in her speech during the opening of Sartex textile factory today, writes Hraparak newspaper.

“We began with the production of stockings and had only 100 employees, and since people trusted us, and the demand for Armenian products was on the rise, we decided to expand and started producing clothes and textiles and reached out to other countries,” she stated, adding that the factory collaborates with an Italian company.

Astghik Aleksanyan also stressed the fact that Armenian products are competitive in the global market. “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, since the very first day that you took office, you have encouraged people to wear clothes made in Armenia, and we thank you for that. Yes, our country’s development has to be a priority for all of us.”