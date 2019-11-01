Assad: Syria's Armenians showed patriotism during war

The Armenians of Syria have shown their patriotism during the war, and in this sense, they have dispelled all doubts. This is what President of Syria Bashar Assad declared, stating that the Armenians of Syria have become integrated, but never assimilated into the society, reports SANA.

“The Armenians of Syria have their churches and organizations, and what is more important is the fact that they have their schools. They have become integrated into Syrian society, but have preserved their national identity at the same time,” he said.

According to Assad, this is why the authorities need to act differently with the Armenians and Kurds since the latter are separatists and even have geographical maps showing Syrian Kurdistan as a part of the general Kurdistan. “Syria has a right to protect its territorial integrity and avoid separatism. We don’t have a problem with the so-called “Syrian pluralism”. However, wealth and pluralism are one thing, and separatism and schism of the country are totally different things,” Assad noted.