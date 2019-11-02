Former congressman Beto O'Rourke drops out of US 2020 presidential race

Former congressman Beto O'Rourke of Texas has announced he will step down from the 2020 presidential race, Fox News reports.
The former presidential candidate said, “it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully.”
Democratic nominee O'Rourke had launched his campaign in March.
He announced his withdrawal from the campaign for the first time during an event in Iowa.
O'Rourke's spokesperson confirmed that the former congressman will not run also for Senate in 2020.