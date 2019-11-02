Armenia PM: My first strolling as prisoner made me happy

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a post on his Facebook page where he presented an episode from his Prison Diary.

He wrote, in particular:

The stroll of the prisoners

My first strolling as a prisoner made me happy because as soon as I entered the Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary area for inmates’ strolling, I felt like in the role of the character Van Gogh's "Prisoners Exercising" canvas.

At the Yerevan Kentron Penitentiary promenade, I was trying to walk around the circle depicted on the canvas of Van Gogh, believing that Van Gogh also depicted me in his masterpiece.

I felt the warmth of Van Gogh's brush in my throat, imagining myself coming out of his brush, seeing him painting me among his strolling inmates.

I was really happy, I am happy to have the opportunity to walk the circle in the masterpiece of a miserable genius every day, I am happy to be a part of the masterpiece, and I live with Van Gogh in the same circle for one hour.