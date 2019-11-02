News
Newspaper: “Most corrupt” Armenia police officer is already in US
Newspaper: “Most corrupt” Armenia police officer is already in US
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak daily of Armenia writes: According to Zhamanak, the former head of the Economic Crimes Division of the Police General Department for Combating Corruption, Mihran Davtyan, who has gained the reputation of the most corrupt police officer and whose career in the [police] system ended after [Police Chief] Valeriy Osipyan's resignation, is currently in the US, in the city of Glendale.

According to our information, he has businesses there. It is noteworthy, however, that there are criminal cases involving Davtyan in Armenia, at the SIS, under the [Criminal Code] articles on abuse of office, illicit enrichment.

We failed to find out whether Mihran Davtyan fled the United States to avoid responsibility, or for business purposes.
