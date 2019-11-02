Trump decides to slash number of refugees to be accepted into US in 2020

US President Donald Trump has decided to reduce the number of refugees to be accepted into the US to 18,000 in the 2020 fiscal year (beginning October 1), the White House reported.

As per the respective document, in the 2020 fiscal year, the entry of up to 18,000 refugees into the US is considered justified from a humanitarian point of view and is in line with national interests.

In the 2019 fiscal year, the limit was 30,000. Thus, it has decreased almost twice.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order stipulating that the resettlement of refugees in the country should be carried out only with the consent of local and state authorities.