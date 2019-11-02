Karabakh President congratulates Catholicos of All Armenians on 20th anniversary of his enthronement

On 2 November President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory letter to the Supreme Patriarch Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II on the 20th anniversary of his enthronement.

The letter runs as follows:

"On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of your enthronement.

You carry out a patriotic mission aimed at selflessly serving the native people, making the Mother Church more prosperous and powerful, strengthening the Christian faith.

During all these years we have always felt your caring and special attitude towards Artsakh, Your assistance and support in solving its problems, for which we are grateful to you.

I once again congratulate You, Your Holiness, on this memorable jubilee and wish peace, robust health and longevity. May God protect you and the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin for the well-being and prosperity of our Motherland!"