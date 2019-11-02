April war participant may be dropped from university due to tuition fees

April war participant, the head of the ‘Dirkapakh’ public organization, Manuel Manukyan, may be dropped from the university as he did not pay tuition fees, Manukyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, he does his masters at the Faculty of International Relations of Yerevan State University (YSU) and the Management Department of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia (NAS).

“I was told that compensation for the fee as a participant in the April war will be after the first half of the year. But if I don’t pay now, then I’ll be dropped. I should pay AMD 100 thousand at least at each university,” Manukyan noted, adding that tuition fees at the NAS are AMD 450 thousand, and AMD 520 thousand at YSU.

According to him, he turned to the My Step Foundation, the wife of Prime Minister Anna Hakobyan, on this occasion, but he was told that they did not deal with such programs, while providing contacts to a number of other charitable foundations that may help him.

“I also applied to the Tsarukyan Foundation, but they can give me only AMD 100 thousand,” he said, adding that there are also some problems.

According to him, it is noted in his military ticket that he participated in combat duty, and the fee is not compensated in this case.

“We turned to Pashinyan with this question too, let's see what will happen,” he added.