Double road accident in Yerevan, injured pedestrian dies on site (PHOTO)
Double road accident in Yerevan, injured pedestrian dies on site (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died after a double road accident in Yerevan today.

Around 6:15am, 47-year-old Seno G., a resident of Aragatsotn Province, hit a pedestrian with his car on a street.

According to Shamshyan.com, the driver assisted this middle-aged woman who was hit, called an ambulance, and reported the incident to police.

However, before the ambulance arrived, another car ran over this woman, fled the scene, and the woman died on the spot.

A criminal case has been instituted.

It was found that the first driver, Seno G., was not under the influence of alcohol.

Police and investigators have found broken parts of the second car.

It also turned out that after the second hit, Seno G. had crashed into a car that was legally parked on the side of the road.

Police and the investigative department are ascertaining the identity of the deceased, and are looking for the second driver and his car that fled the scene.
Հայերեն
