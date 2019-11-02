Human rights activist: 22 injuries were found on body of soldier who died at Karabakh military unit

The forensic medical examination of the body of Volodya Galoyan, who died in Martuni military unit of Artsakh, revealed 22 bodily injuries. Human rights activist Zhanna Aleksanyan noted this ion a Facebook post.

In particular, she noted: "This is evidence that the young man was severely beaten before his death, but investigators persist in conducting an investigation into the false theory of suicide. This theory was released by the Investigative Committee just three hours after the incident."

On July 23, at about 10:55pm, conscript soldier, Private Volodya Galoyan opened fire—with an automatic rifle attached to him—at the senior officer of the military position of the maintenance station of his military unit, in the area near the underground shack of their military position, with the intention to unlawfully kill him. But Galoyan could not carry out this crime due to circumstances beyond his control.

Right after opening fire, Galoyan left the area with the aforesaid automatic rifle, after which, on July 24, at around 4:20am, his dead body was found about 50 meters away from the vantage ground of the said military position, with a firearm injury to the lower part of his jaw, and his rifle was beside him.