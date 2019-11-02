National Agenda party of Armenia: We are national center-right force

YEREVAN. – We enter the political arena because we understand that there is an environment around our country that contains both dangers and opportunities. Our mission is to ensure the security of Armenia and do everything for the state to move upward. This was stated by Avetik Chalabyan, a member of the National Agenda party's founding committee at the party’s founding congress today in Yerevan.

"We must make Armenia a center of excellence, it must shine and at least it should be the best country in the region where people will strive to come. We must also become a link between the North and the South. The next important issue is security. We live in the East and West in a pinch, we have to get out of it, expanding our habitat both real and virtual,” Chalabyan said, adding that their party's program has an about 20-year prospect.

“We are a national center-right force based on several principles. The first is the virtue that we tell the truth, and we do not try to sell our conscience, our name, our reputation, out of political conjuncture. Second, the Armenian people have succeeded in creation; this is our genotype. We have not succeeded by conquering, but creating, crafting.

From this comes the third principle: Creation is impossible without freedom. In Armenia one should be free. (…). The next principle is justice because our country and people have suffered greatly from injustice. We must cure the disease of injustice in our society and become a just society," Chalabyan emphasized.

He added that the other important principle of their party is security. "We can remove the ‘sword of Damocles’ hanging over our heads only if we create the most powerful security system, the best army, the best security agencies; but aside from that, we have to be able to also withstand the hybrid war. Now war is waged at us not only with weapons, but also by demoralizing us. We must be able to counteract it also with words, knowledge, values.

The last principle is the cultural transformation of our party. We are not revolutionaries. We have welcomed the rebellion of our people last year, but we believe that revolutions have serious dangers in themselves. Our goal is not the abrupt ‘slaughter,’ but an evolutionary transformation," Chalabyan said.