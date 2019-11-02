Iran company to build wind power plants in Armenia?

YEREVAN. – On the margins of his working visit to Iran on November 1-3, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan participated in the 19th International Exhibition of Iranian Electricity in Tehran, which was attended by companies from 13 countries.
Papikyan got acquainted with the latest news and production capacities of electric power products and equipment presented here by local and foreign companies, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he discussed with the representatives of a number of companies the possibilities of cooperation in product supply.
Within the framework of the exhibition, Suren Papikyan met with the advisor of the Minister of Energy of Iran Ali Farahnakian, and the head of MAPNA company, the largest producer of energy equipment in Iran.
In particular, during the conversation with the head of MAPNA, the minister highly appreciated the Iranian achievements in applying innovations and new technologies in power generation, and expressed hope that in the near future Armenia will also be able to participate in such exhibitions.
The Minister discussed with the head of MAPNA the possibility of involvement of the company in the construction of alternative power plants in Armenia, in particular the participation of the company in construction of wind power plants.
Within the framework of his working visit to Iran, Minister Suren Papikyan met also with Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.