National Agenda party: It is necessary to rule out change of power through the street

A nation-state, a competitive country, and a healthy society are the three blocs of the National Agenda party, said Avetik Chalabyan, member of the constituent committee of National Agenda party.

According to Chalabyan, in their view the national state is that state that is based on national values, but at the same time is aware of the national interest and initiates its advancement around the world.

“But we believe the state should not have a large direct role in the economy. We are supporters of a free economy,” he added.

A member of the constituent committee of the National Agenda party also noted that Armenia should form a national interest not only on its territory, but also unite all Armenians.

According to him, from now on it is necessary to rule out the change of power through the street, it should take place only through elections. According to Chalabyan, for this, there are several important elements - constitutional reforms, legislative reforms on the part of the EC and parties, administrative reforms, anti-corruption struggle, etc.