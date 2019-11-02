Armenia Public Council head: New phase is beginning

YEREVAN. – I am very happy about the formation of this party because I know many of the members, I know their types and what they have done. Vazgen Manukyan, Chairman of the Public Council of the Republic of Armenia, stated this in his remarks at the founding congress of the National Agenda party, expressing hope that this party will play an important role in the political field of Armenia.

“Parties arise during struggles. Now a new phase is starting, and I think the struggle to build a real national democratic state that is contemporary, modern, but at the same time anchored on our national values will continue, and the empty field will be filled with new and powerful parties," Manukyan said, underlining that in his opinion, the National Agenda will become such a party.

The chairman of the Public Council also noted that it is wrong to think that only through organizational work would they be able to involve some people and play a role in future elections. "Politics is a constant struggle, the struggle is a difficult task, and you are confronted with opponents during the struggle. You have to be strong enough not to be filled with ‘poison’ and hated toward your opponents. During the struggle, the party becomes a big brotherhood, and a great moral force is needed not to become a gang.

If one day you come to power, the other danger is that you think you are the smartest, the almighty, and because you think about the state, about the people, sometimes you can do that by breaking the law and take the formula that the end justifies the means,” Manukyan commented, noting that the party is facing a difficult path, and that path must be crossed with honor and respect toward both them and others.