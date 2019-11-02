News
Saturday
November 02
Armenia President: Solution of any problem must stem from precept of rule of law
Armenia President: Solution of any problem must stem from precept of rule of law
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The solution of any problem must stem from the principle of the rule of law. This is stated in President Armen Sarkissian’s response to 168.am newspaper of Armenia.

The daily had asked for the chances of reopening the "October 27" case, and the events surrounding the Constitutional Court in order to know the opinion and position of the President as the guarantor of the Constitution.

The President's response reads:

“The President of the Republic has a clear position that any solution to any problem must stem from the principle of the rule of law and comply with the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, while ensuring a fair and logical interpretation and conscientious application of the Constitutional provisions.

Stability and security, lawfulness and justice, tolerance and solidarity are paramount to the state and its citizens."
