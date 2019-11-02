News
Saturday
November 02
Malaysia threatens to purchase Russian aircraft if EU refuses to import its palm oil
Malaysia threatens to purchase Russian aircraft if EU refuses to import its palm oil
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Malaysia is ready to fully switch to the purchase of aircraft in Russia and to stop procurement from Europe if the EU member states refuse to import Malaysian palm oil, said Malaysian PM, Mahathir Mohamad, at a business forum in Bangkok.

His remarks came during the business and investment summit of the ASEAN member states, RIA Novosti reported.

Malaysia and Indonesia supply up to 90% of palm oil to the world market and if European Union doesn’t import palm oil, both of these countries will suffer significant losses.

The Malaysian PM, known for his harsh remarks, also called for a firm and unified position on all issues discussed in his speech at the ASEAN Country Forum regarding ASEAN's economic and other interests as a single bloc and member states of the organization.
