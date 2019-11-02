ARF: Armenia authorities have put repressive mechanism in place

YEREVAN. – The National Agenda party presents its birth and manifestation at a time when Armenia is facing most serious challenges both on the internal and external fronts. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body, stated this at today's founding congress of the National Agenda party.
"The country's political authorities have adopted a behavior that is deepening the abyss of inter-national discord and poisoning the country's psychological climate. Whether consciously or unconsciously, a campaign has been unleashed on the values that complete and build our identity. The authorities have put a repressive mechanism in place, crossing all legal, moral red lines possible, including the country's constitutional institutional structure.
Lack of principles, strategic plans, unpredictability of actions and behavior, readiness to serve foreign agendas are endangering and a threat to our national interest," Saghatelyan stressed.