Free Homeland party of Karabakh: No normal opposition was forming in Armenia

YEREVAN. – No normal opposition was forming in Armenia during all the presidents till now; this gap will be filled with the creation of the National Agenda party. Co-chair of the Free Homeland party of Artsakh, Rudik Hyusnunts, stated this at the founding congress of the National Agenda party.
"I am sure of this because we have had many contacts with our fellow party friends, we know their views, their motives, vision which are on the party's program provisions. I am confident that this party will bring freshness to political life. You have to do it so that a normal opposition force is formed in the political field of Armenia. And that force must do its best to work hard for the development of Armenia, regardless of who the current authorities are," said Hyusnunts, promising to convey their political experience to the newly formed party.