News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 02
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Chalabyan: Constitution should be changed
Chalabyan: Constitution should be changed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The situation surrounding the Armenian Constitutional Court should have a constitutional solution, Avetik Chalabyan, a member of the  National Agenda party’s founding committee, told reporters on Saturday.

According to him, the real contradiction is that before the new constitution comes into force, the elected judges will work for life, until the age of 65, and now the election judges will work for 12 years. 

“Both that and the term of office of these judges must be equal. It is a normal solution,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos