Chalabyan: Constitution should be changed

The situation surrounding the Armenian Constitutional Court should have a constitutional solution, Avetik Chalabyan, a member of the National Agenda party’s founding committee, told reporters on Saturday.
According to him, the real contradiction is that before the new constitution comes into force, the elected judges will work for life, until the age of 65, and now the election judges will work for 12 years.
“Both that and the term of office of these judges must be equal. It is a normal solution,” he said.