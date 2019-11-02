US student, 18, tries to hire hitman to kill school staff member

An 18-year-old high school student Nicholas Godfrey has been charged with attempted murder following his Instagram post as he offered hitman $ 100,000 to kill school staff member, Meaww reported. https://meaww.com/florida-student-hitman-100-000-kill-school-staff-member-eliminated-instagram-post-murder
Detectives reportedly have messages Godfrey wrote on Instagram seeking a professional killer.
"I need a guy who could kill someone," Godfrey allegedly wrote in one of the messages, offering $100,000 "for the guy's head.”
"No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible," he added.