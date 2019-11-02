Russia, Turkey start joint patrols in northern Syria

The Russian Ministry has announced that the first joint patrols of the Russian military police and the Turkish regime forces appeared in the north of Hasaka province, SANA reported.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the city of Derbasiyeh was the starting point, the route was 110 km along the Syrian-Turkish border.
The correspondent of the SANA agency in Hasaka received information that before the start of the patrol, the Russian military police forbade the Turkish military to set the Turkish flags on their vehicles while patrolling and forced them to remove the license plates depicting Turkish flag.
Joint patrolling is carried out in accordance with the memorandum signed by Russia and Turkey on October 22 in Sochi.