5 dogs caught at Yerevan Zoo at night (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Five stray animals were found and caught at Yerevan Zoo tonight. Azniv Grigoryan, human resources officer at the zoo, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“As a result of the work carried out at Yerevan Zoo tonight, 5 stray animals were found and caught in the area, three of which are large, whereas two are puppies. A total of 6-7 packs of dogs were observed, with about 10 dogs in each pack.
The dogs were tranquilized through a special remote-control device, placed in cages and kept at the Yerevan Zoo clinic, and at noon today they were transferred to the workers of the Stray Animal Neutralization Center where further actions will be carried out,” she said.
Azniv Grigoryan noted that security at the zoo has been beefed up, additional forces have been involved, and the zoo is being monitored around the clock.
Two days ago, a pack of dogs devoured three kangaroos at Yerevan Zoo, and early yesterday morning the staff discovered three dead mouflons.
According to the staff, the best way to protect the dogs from attacking is to build a barrier around the zoo.
Yesterday morning Yerevan Deputy Mayor Tigran Virabyan made a post on his Facebook page, noting that he had suggested to Yerevan Zoo Director Ruben Khachatryan to resign. Shortly after, the director resigned.