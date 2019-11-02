8 children die in Afghan school bomb

Afghan authorities report the death of eight children as a result of a bomb blast on the road near the school in Tahar province, the Associated Press reported.
Sayed Mehraj Sadat, the provincial police chief, said the victims of Saturday’s attack were from 10 to 15 years old.
According to him, the target was the Afghan security forces, who often used this road.
No one has claimed responsibility for the deed yet.
Sadat, in turn, blames Taliban insurgents who are active in Takhar province, particularly in Darqad district, where the attack took place.