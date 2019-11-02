There was no decree to dismiss Ararat Mirzoyan from post of Armenia deputy PM

YEREVAN. – Armenian National Assembly (NA) President Ararat Mirzoyan received a deputy mandate, and then was elected NA President without being dismissed from the position of First Deputy Prime Minister. There is no document on the termination of his powers as such. The Office of President Armen Sarkissian has informed this in response to a respective query by Pastinfo.

Pastinfo had written to the President's Office asking to inform when Mirzoyan was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister—which no longer exists.

The decree on appointing Ararat Mirzoyan as First Deputy PM was signed on May 11, 2018, and as a result of the snap parliamentary elections that took place in December, he was elected an MP and then speaker of the NA.

"The Armenian president did not receive a proposal from the government to dismiss Ararat Mirzoyan from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister, and, consequently, the corresponding decree of the President was not adopted," the response from the presidential office reads.

In fact, Ararat Mirzoyan had held two incompatible positions - the First Deputy Prime Minister and the President of the National Assembly - at the same time, according to Pastinfo.