Ara Hakobyan elected National Agenda party of Armenia board chair

YEREVAN. – Ara Hakobyan was elected with 92 votes as Chairman of the Board of National Agenda party of Armenia, at this new political force’s founding congress today.
"I am grateful for the confidence, I realize and understand the responsibility of being the chairman of this party's board. I think we should make clearer positions in the political field, already as a party," he said.
He expressed the hope that in the coming days they will gather and plan the activities for the next year.
One of the co-founders of the National Agenda party is political scientist Avetik Chalabyan, who regularly makes statements.