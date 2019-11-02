Armenia PM livestreams, shows around their new government mansion

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shown live on his Facebook page the government mansion where he moved recently with his family. It is the house where former President Serzh Sargsyan had lived.

Pashinyan reminded that before the revolution it was decided that this mansion, which he calls the country's number one mansion, should be privatized to Serzh Sargsyan as the third president.

"Then when it was already clear that the revolution was going to win, Serzh Sargsyan announced that he thought, at least for a while, that this decision should be suspended. Our government made a decision, and the decision on privatization was canceled. We considered that this house should be returned to the state,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, after Serzh Sargsyan left this house, they moved to this house a few days ago. Nikol Pashinyan then showed the house in detail, noting what had increased or decreased.

He informed that in spite of many rumors that $2 million were spent on renovating the house, no capital investment was made here. “In other words, what has been has remained.

Yes, the color has changed. When Serzh Sargsyan's family left this area, there was nothing left except built-in furniture, that is, a chair and a table,” Pashinyan said.

He showed the wall-mounted photos, some of them with the motive of revolution, some brought from the old house.

The Prime Minister also showed his office with statuettes with revolutionary motives. "Here is a little corner of worship," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that most of the furniture that was added was of Armenian production. He showed the wine cellar below, the barber-room, which had long been in existence.

Pashinyan emphasized that the first renovation of the house was done in the workers' accommodation because its condition was inhumane. "This is state property, I think this property has finally been returned to the state,” he said.

Pashinyan once again emphasized that this should be the house of the head of the country, and therefore can never be privatized. “I am very proud to have a tradition - a traditional graduation evening party for border village graduates is taking place here,” he said

And referring to rumors that $2 million were spent on the renovation of this government mansion, Pashinyan said that taking into account everything, at least 10 times less money was spent.