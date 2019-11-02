News
PM: Armenia third president's family is not happy, because PM’s family will live in this house
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Armenia Government has contributed $ 130 million in unexpected revenue to the budget over the year, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the live broadcast on Facebook.

He showed their new mansion, in which the family of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan had previously lived.

“They hoped that this house would become the property of Serzh Sargsyan. And now they are not happy, because it did not become their property, and because the family of the Armenian Prime Minister lived and will live here. Not my family, not the Pashinyan’s family, but the family of the head of the Armenian government, regardless of who will be the prime minister of the country,” he said.
