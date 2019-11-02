Armenian PM: No rumor will remain unrequited

We have information that some people spend millions of dollars on creating and distributing various gossip, and this idea, frankly, inspires us, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the live broadcast on Saturday.

“If we deny these rumors, they will be forced to spend even more money to create new rumors. This is a fairly reliable way to bankrupt former corrupt officials,” he added.

“Of course, we have not forgotten about the other way, as the law enforcement agencies should already work. People who spend stolen millions on creating gossip about our family, disseminating it through fake media, must be subjected to frustration,” he said.

According to the PM, not a single rumor will remain unrequited.

“So let the corrupt officials again allocate money for writing new rumors and disseminating it in their media. We will not allow any penny spent by them to be effective,” Pashinyan said.