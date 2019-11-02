Mayor in US facing felonies after police dispute

A dispute between an Indiana mayor and city’s police department has resulted in a list of felony charges against the mayor, Fox News reported.
Mayor Ron Meer of Michigan City faces five felony counts of intimidation, two counts of false informing and felony misconduct, court records show.
The dispute between the mayor and the police concerned the recent arrest of the stepson on charges of drug use as mayor claimed that the pursuit of his stepson was politically motivated.
Shortly after police Chief Mark Swistek and two assistant chiefs resigned. A new police chief was named Tuesday.
The developments occurred ahead of the mayoral election.
The population of Michigan City is 31,000 people. The city is located on the south coast of Lake Michigan, on the border of the states of Michigan and Indiana.