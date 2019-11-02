Armenian Defense Minister receives Ramkavar Azatakan party delegation

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received the delegation of the central administration of the Ramkavar Azatakan party led by the head of the central administration of the party Mike Kharapyan.
The minister greeted the guests and highlighted the importance of the active role of the diaspora structures in preserving the Armenian identity and communication with the Motherland.
Davit Tonoyan presented the course of large-scale reforms being implemented in the Armed Forces, priorities and programs of the defense sector.
Mike Kharapyan, in his turn, thanked for the reception and assured that the Ramkavar-Azatakan party still pays attention to strengthening ties between the motherland and the diaspora and is ready to implement public programs in the framework of mutual cooperation between the army and society.