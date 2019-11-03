Gladiator Maximus presentation to be held in Las Vegas

American studio Hennessey has shared photos of the final version of the 1000-horsepower Gladiator pickup. The presentation will be held next week in Las Vegas at the SEMA 2019 Special Equipment Festival, Motor reported.
Powering the Gladiator Maximus is a 1,000-horsepower (745-kilowatt) supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. This Hellcat engine was rebuilt from the ground up using the HPE1000 engine upgrade and torque has been increased to 933 pound-feet.
The Gladiator Hennessey stands out for its non-standard power bumpers, additional LED lighting, drop-out footboards and a reshaped salon with atelier logos.