Sunday
November 03
Gladiator Maximus presentation to be held in Las Vegas
Gladiator Maximus presentation to be held in Las Vegas
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

American studio Hennessey has shared photos of the final version of the 1000-horsepower Gladiator pickup. The presentation will be held next week in Las Vegas at the SEMA 2019 Special Equipment Festival, Motor reported.

Powering the Gladiator Maximus is a 1,000-horsepower (745-kilowatt) supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. This Hellcat engine was rebuilt from the ground up using the HPE1000 engine upgrade and torque has been increased to 933 pound-feet.

The Gladiator Hennessey stands out for its non-standard power bumpers, additional LED lighting, drop-out footboards and a reshaped salon with atelier logos.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
