Atlanta International Airport suspends flights due to threat note
Atlanta International Airport suspends flights due to threat note
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

US Atlanta’s international airport on Saturday suspended flights amid a threatening note on board an American Airlines passenger plane heading to Dallas, Texas, airport’s press service said on Twitter.

"Shortly before 7am, prior to departure from the gate, a threatening note was found aboard an American Airlines flight bound for DFW. The passengers were disembarked and re-screened at the gate, and APD is on scene to conduct a security sweep of the plane. 1/2,” their tweeted. “A temporary ground stop that had been in effect has been lifted and operations at the airport are back to normal. 2/2”

The airport resumed its normal operation after the alarm was canceled.
