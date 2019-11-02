News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 03
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Head of village administration suspected of kidnapping detained in Armenia
Head of village administration suspected of kidnapping detained in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The 39-year-old resident of the Armenian village of Shenavan, the head of the rural administration, Arthur Mkrtchyan, was detained on Saturday suspected of kidnapping, shamshayn.com reported.

According to the source, A. Mkrtchyan, who is the head of the Shenavan rural administration, may also be charged with another crime, which is not published in the interests of the preliminary investigation.

As reported earlier, materials have been prepared on the fact of the kidnapping. 

On October 26, the 27-year-old Hovhannes Hunanyan turned to the police department and said that some person named Aram and his friends asked him to leave the house under the pretext of buying a Mercedes car. Aram hit Unanyan and forced him to sit in car. He was taken to a field in another village.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Anti-extremism center for Ingushetia chief shot dead in Moscow
The department said that a criminal case has been instituted…
 Action film-like murder occurs in Armenia village (PHOTOS)
More than 20 shots have killed one person, wounded another…
 Murder attempt in Armenia’s Kotayk Province (PHOTOS)
Shots were fired at the car of the son of the owner of a well-known Yerevan department store...
 Criminal case instituted in regard to extortion of money from Davit Sanasaryan
The Erebuni Division of the Police has instituted a criminal...
 2 killed during mass shooting in Texas
The suspect remained at large...
 Court rules to arrest those charged with murdering police officer
The incident occurred when police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos