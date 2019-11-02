Head of village administration suspected of kidnapping detained in Armenia

The 39-year-old resident of the Armenian village of Shenavan, the head of the rural administration, Arthur Mkrtchyan, was detained on Saturday suspected of kidnapping, shamshayn.com reported.
According to the source, A. Mkrtchyan, who is the head of the Shenavan rural administration, may also be charged with another crime, which is not published in the interests of the preliminary investigation.
As reported earlier, materials have been prepared on the fact of the kidnapping.
On October 26, the 27-year-old Hovhannes Hunanyan turned to the police department and said that some person named Aram and his friends asked him to leave the house under the pretext of buying a Mercedes car. Aram hit Unanyan and forced him to sit in car. He was taken to a field in another village.