Anti-extremism center for Ingushetia chief shot dead in Moscow

Chief of the Ingushetia department of the Russian interior ministry’s anti-extremism center, Ibragim Eldzharkiyev, has been shot dead in Moscow, TASS reported.
The department said that a criminal case has been instituted.
As reported earlier, shooting was heard near leaving two people killed.
Eldzharkiyev reportedly survived an assassination attempt in January 2019 when his car came under gunfire while moving from Chechnya to Ingushetia. Three policemen who were in the car received serious gun wounds. Eldzharkiyev has survived.